

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended losses on Thursday as weak U.S. housing data and a series of disappointing quarterly results from some major retailers added to fears of a recession.



The uncertainty over sanctions on Russia by the European Union also weighed on oil prices.



European Union members are still struggling to agree on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia due to resistance by some member countries, including Hungary.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell almost 1 percent to $107.96 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $105.44.



Both contracts fell around 2.5 percent on Wednesday, reversing early gains.



Prices are rapidly rising worldwide, strengthening the case for a further increase in interest rates by global central banks.



Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said Wednesday that the Fed aims to reach a neutral rate -- the rate at which the economy is stable -- sooner rather than later, according to Bloomberg Television.



He expects the U.S. central bank to hike short-term interest rates by 50 basis points at the upcoming June meeting 'and probably thereafter.'



According to a May survey from Bank of America Global Research, top economists and money managers worldwide say they see 'below-trend growth and above-trend inflation' as the most likely outcome for the global economy over the next year.







