

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank has published the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on April 13-14 at 7:30 am ET Thursday. After the release, the euro changed little against its major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 134.46 against the yen, 1.0280 against the franc, 0.8476 against the pound and 1.0527 against the greenback around 7:35 am ET.







