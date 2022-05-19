

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG), on Wednesday, decided to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding LiveWire, for a two-week period. The company said the decision is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part. The company noted that its decision was taken out of an abundance of caution.



Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.



Shares of Harley-Davidson were down 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.







