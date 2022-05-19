

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch jobless rate decreased for the fourth successive month in April to remain its lowest level for nineteen years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group, dropped to 3.2 percent in April from 3.3 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.



The latest jobless rate was the lowest in the series of monthly figures from 2003, the statistical office said.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 316,000 in April from 327,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, declined to 6.9 percent in April from 7.1 percent in March.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de