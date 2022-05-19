

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DGL Group has recalled about 93,000 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards due to risk of fall and injury.



The company has recalled model year 2020 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards model H1-SPFY. The recalled products were sold in black color only with blue LED lights on the hoverboard deck near the foot pads. Hover-1 is written on the front of the hoverboard. Recalled hoverboards have a serial number on the bottom of the hoverboard beginning with SPFY-BLK-GO-2008, SPFY-BLK-GO-2009 or SPFY-BLK-GO-2010.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, a software malfunction in the electrical system can continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued momentum, when the rider is not actively controlling the hoverboard, posing fall and injury hazards.



The company said it received 29 reports of a software issue that caused the hoverboard to provide continued assistance when the rider was not actively controlling the hoverboard. Four minor injuries have been reported.



Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to ship affected units to an authorized repair shop free of charge.



The recalled products were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and at Bestbuy.com from October 2020 through October 2021 for about $200.







