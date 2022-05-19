

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moderne Glass Company has recalled about 2,500 coffee cups due to burn hazard.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled coffee cup can crack or break when hot water is poured into it, posing a burn hazard.



Moderne Glass Company said it has received six reports of cups cracking after pouring hot water into them. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves the Moderne Glass Company 15-ounce coffee cups. The ceramic cup are black on the outside and white on the inside. They measure about 4 inches high and 3 inches wide. Model number '71500-White' is printed on the bottom of the cups.



The recalled cups were sold online at www.glassamerica.com as promotional products with company names on them from February 2021 through February 2022 for about $4.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled coffee cups and contact Moderne Glass Company to receive a full refund.







