

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics has released UK retail sales data for April. The pound traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While it changed little against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was trading at 159.50 against the yen, 1.2104 against the franc, 0.8483 against the euro and 1.2481 against the greenback around 2:05 am ET.







