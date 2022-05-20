

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer price inflation increased in April mainly due to rising prices in electricity and heat energy production.



The producer price index increased 31.8 percent year-on-year in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday. In March, producer prices rose 30.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.8 percent in April.



'Compared to March, the producer price index was affected the most by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, food products, and chemicals and chemical products,' Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Import prices increased 2.5 percent monthly in April and gained 28.4 percent from a year ago.



Export prices also rose 2.8 percent monthly in April, and increased 25.4 percent yearly.







