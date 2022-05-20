

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc. (CRDA.L) said that trading in 2022 has been strong, with continued sales and profit growth across the Group. The Board's expectations for full Year 2022 are unchanged.



The company noted that demand has been particularly strong in North America and Asia. Notably, April sales in China were ahead of the prior year despite local COVID-19 lockdowns.



The company noted that the divestment of the majority of Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals businesses is continuing to plan and is expected to complete the summer. The potential sale of Croda Sipo in China, as part of the divestment, continues to be explored with joint venture partner.







