

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level ever recorded in May amid a steep deterioration in the assessment of the present economic situation, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -22.4 in May from -20.9 in April. The average for the past six months was -10.8.



The indicator reflecting the assessment on the present economic situation for Denmark dropped sharply to -37.8 from -29.1.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to -23.2 in May -22.2 in April.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation improved to -6.1 in May from -8.4 in April.



The measure reflecting the present personal financial situation fell to -14.8 in May from -13.9 in the prior month.



Consumers were less negative towards the big purchases as the index reading rose to -30.1 from -31.0 in the previous month.



Households expect unemployment to rise over the next year.







