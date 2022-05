DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, said on Friday that it has received multiple orders worth nearly 250 million euros from an unspecified NATO customer to provide components for force protection equipment.



The delivery of the components is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2025.







