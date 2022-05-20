

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose slightly on Friday, as the dollar eased and was on track for a 1.5 percent weekly fall amid improved risk sentiment in global markets.



Global bond yields were also mostly lower amid growing fears of a recession.



Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,847.13 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,845.26.



Equity markets were seeing a tentative rebound after China's central bank announced a reduction in a key interest rate for long-term loans to mitigate a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.



The People's Bank of China has lowered the five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to 4.45 percent from 4.60 percent, while leaving the one-year LPR unchanged at 3.75 percent.



In another development, the U.S. Senate approved $40 billion aid package to Ukraine to resist attacks by Russia.







