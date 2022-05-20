

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Friday unveiled the all-new Sakura electric minivehicle in Japan, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) announced the launch of an easy-to-use, all-electric microcar eK X EV in Japan, with both offering a range of 180 kms.



The Sakura EV is equipped with a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery that has a track record of performance and reliability in the LEAF. It comes with three drive modes - Eco, Standard and Sport - to provide optimal performance for different situations. Sales of the newest addition to Nissan's electric vehicle (EV) lineup are scheduled to start in the market this summer.



Scheduled to go on sale in Japan this summer, the newest addition to Nissan's EV lineup is priced between approximately 1.78 million yen and 2.39 million yen (including 10% consumption tax and the clean energy vehicle subsidy of about 550,000 yen).



Meanwhile, the Mitsubishi eK X EV is a new EV to join the eK X series, Mitsubishi's microcar series with an SUV flavor, and offers a driving range sufficient for everyday use at an affordable price. The new model features the spacious, pleasant cabin and user-friendliness same as the eK X, a height-wagon microcar.



It is priced between approximately 1.85 million yen and 2.38 million yen (including 10% consumption tax and the clean energy vehicle subsidy of about 550,000 yen). In some areas, subsidies from local governments can also be used, making the price even more affordable.



The eK X EV will go on sale at sales affiliates across Japan and on Rakuten Ichiba, an e-commerce marketplace, this summer.







