TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production increased at a faster pace in April, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.



Industrial output increased 7.33 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.40 percent rise in March.



Manufacturing output rose 7.50 percent in April, following a 2.21 percent increase in the previous month.



Electricity, gas and water supply output grew 5.79 percent and 1.33 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production fell 11.27 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production grew 4.08 percent in April, after 6.27 percent drop in the prior month.







