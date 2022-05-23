

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) announced Monday it has raised its U.S. minimum hourly wage to $22 as a next step in the company's plans to increase to $25 by 2025.



This builds on the company's history of being a national leader in establishing a minimum rate of pay for its U.S. hourly employees.



In the last five years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017, in 2019 it rose to $17, in 2020, to $20 and in October 2021 to $21. The company's increase to paying $22 per hour, effective end of June, will increase annualized salary for full-time employees to more than $45,000.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de