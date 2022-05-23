

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology firm, said on Monday that it will invest around 440 million euros over the five years to boost membrane manufacturing capacity in its Carrigtwohill site and to build a new production facility at Blarney Business Park, both in Cork, Ireland.



At Blarney Business Park, Merck will build a new filtration manufacturing facility for almost 150 million euros. This will raise the company's global production capacity and supply to the customers producing both traditional and novel treatments and therapeutics.



With over 290 million euros expansion in Carrigtwohill, Merck is adding a manufacturing facility for the immersion casting of membranes to support novel and gene therapies, as well as applications like virus sterilization.



The investment will create over 370 permanent jobs by the end of 2027, the company said in a statement.



In addition, Darmstadt-based firm aims to raise its Group sales to around 25 billion euros by 2025. To achieve the growth target, Merck is planning to increase its total investments between 2021 and 2025 significantly compared with the period from 2016 to 2020.



Over the next five years, Merck will also implement investment programs worldwide, including Germany, China, France, Switzerland, Ireland, and the U.S.







