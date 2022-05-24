

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) said Monday that it remains on track with its cost transformation program as it looks to deliver its stated goal of an incremental $1 billion of cost reduction this year.



At the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, AT&T's chief executive officer John Stankey reiterated the company's disciplined growth and investment strategy.



While the company retains its view that 2022 postpaid wireless demand is unlikely to repeat 2021 levels, Stankey indicated the company is not seeing signs of any near-term step down in demand levels.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AT&T-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de