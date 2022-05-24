

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK, HIK.L) announced Tuesday that Siggi Olafsson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, and from the Board of Directors, to pursue other opportunities. Olafsson will remain available to the company until he departs on June 24.



Said Darwazah, Hikma's Executive Chairman and former CEO, will assume all CEO responsibilities. He will continue to work closely with the Executive Committee, including Hikma's three divisional presidents.



Hikma said its Board has initiated an externally facilitated process to identify a new CEO.



Darwazah said, '... I would like to thank Siggi for his leadership over the past four years. Together with the Executive Committee, he has worked tirelessly to drive strategic momentum across all three businesses, especially during the challenging days of the pandemic. Hikma is on a strong footing and well positioned for future growth..'







