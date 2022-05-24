

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics announced that Google Assistant will be available for Galaxy Watch4 starting Tuesday.



The South Korean electronics major has entered into partnership with Google to build a unified Wear OS platform for a seamless connection across Android devices.



Starting Tuesday, Google Assistant will be available in 10 markets, including USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and The UK.



Galaxy Watch4 users will be able to download Google Assistant from the Google Play Store on their devices. They can gain access to fast, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions and on-the-go help.



The users will have access to both Bixby, Samsung's default voice assistant, and Google Assistant. It will give them more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists.



Samsung has also confirmed that Google Assistant on Galaxy Watch 4 will support 12 languages. These include Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France) and Taiwanese.



The platform comes with Google Play, which gives users access to some of the most popular apps and services from Google, including Google Maps, Google Pay and YouTube Music.



Samsung, which launched Galaxy Watch4 last August, had promised earlier that Google Assistant would be coming soon to the devices.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de