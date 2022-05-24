

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):



Earnings: -$16.47 million in Q1 vs. $41.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q1 vs. $0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.97 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $812.76 million in Q1 vs. $781.41 million in the same period last year.



