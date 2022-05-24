

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Moose of Boulder LLC recalled one lot of 7 oz units of its 'Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip' for potentially containing undeclared tree nut (Cashew) and soy allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The recall was initiated due to mislabeling issue where a small run Spinach Artichoke Cashew Dip was labeled as Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip. These improperly labeled units were discovered at the store level when stocking products that did not reveal the presence of the allergens.



The Boulder, Colorado-based company warned that the consumption of the product by people allergic or having severe sensitivity to specific types of allergens such cashews or soy, could lead to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.



The recall involves 7-ounce square clear plastic container labeled as 'Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip'. They can be identified by the lot number ink-coded on the side of the container as Lot# SS446931 with Best By date of 8/10/22. The company noted that no other lots were affected by this recall.



The company said no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product. It has urged consumers who purchased the product to return it to the retail location where the purchased for a full refund or exchange.



The recalled product was shipped on 5/13/22 to Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions Grocery Stores located throughout southern California as well as the Las Vegas, Nevada area.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de