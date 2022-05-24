

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) said that its shareholders approved proposal made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 1.85 euros per share with dividend rights for the 2021 fiscal year. The dividend is 22% higher than the one the year before.



The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 91.58% of the capital stock of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders elected new members Reinhard Ploss and Sigrid Nikutta to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board then elected Ploss to be its new Chairman at an extraordinary meeting directly after the Annual General Meeting.



Ploss is the successor to Klaus Mangold, who stepped down as planned and left the Supervisory Board.



Thomas Enders also stepped down from his position as previously announced. He has been replaced by Nikutta, which now means there are five women and seven men on the Supervisory Board.







