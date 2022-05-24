

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. new home sales for April are due at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the pound, it weakened against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 126.63 against the yen, 1.0738 against the euro, 1.2528 against the pound and 0.9603 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.







