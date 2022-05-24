

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN):



Earnings: $20 million in Q1 vs. -$166 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q1 vs. -$1.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Nordstrom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $3.47 billion in Q1 vs. $2.92 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $3.20 - $3.50



