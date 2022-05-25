STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices rose at a softer pace in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
The producer price index increased 23.8 percent year-on-year in April, after a 24.5 percent gain in March. In February, producer prices rose 19.3 percent.
Import prices increased 30.8 percent yearly in April and rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.
Export prices grew 25.1 percent annually in April and increased 1.6 percent from the previous month.
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in April.
Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de