

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) said its trading remains in line with trends recently outlined at the Group's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2022. Looking forward, the Group confirmed its financial targets comprising an: operating profit margin of 21-22%; and return on net operating assets of 30%. Taylor Wimpey noted that its dividend and capital allocation policy remains unchanged.



The Board's strategic focus for Taylor Wimpey will comprise four key cornerstones of value for the business going forward: land; operational excellence; sustainability; and capital allocation.







