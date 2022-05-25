

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar snapped a two-day losing streak and Treasury yields paused recent falls ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's May policy review later in the day.



Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent to $1,855.74 a barrel, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,854.36.



The dollar strengthened today after having lost over 1 percent in the first two days of the week.



The euro slipped from a one-month high versus the dollar after the European Central Bank in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence, lending and financial markets.



The FOMC will release the minutes of its May policy meeting later in the day, with investors looking for additional clues around upcoming rate hikes and the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.







