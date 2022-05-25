

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy's (SRE) subsidiary Sempra Infrastructure, said on Wednesday that it has inked a heads of agreement or HOA with RWE Supply & Trading, a subsidiary of German firm RWE AG, for the purchase of around 2.25 million tons per annum of LNG for 15 years.



Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, said: '. With today's agreement, we make significant progress toward the development of our Port Arthur LNG project and remain committed to lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the LNG value chain through the use of new technologies and the improvement of key processes.'



With this move, the LNG is to be supplied on a long-term, free-on-board basis from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project under development in Jefferson County, Texas.







