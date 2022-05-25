

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said Ethiopian Airlines is further expanding its all-Boeing freighter fleet with an order for five 777 Freighters. Ethiopian Airlines operates a fleet of nine 777 Freighters, to connect Africa with 66 dedicated cargo centers throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.



Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said: 'These additional 777 Freighters will enable Ethiopian to capitalize on near-term cargo demand, while positioning the airline for further expansion in the future.'



In early March 2022, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier's intent to purchase five 777-8 Freighters.







