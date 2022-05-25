

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in April, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in April from 5.4 percent in March. Economists had forecast the rate to fall to 5.3 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent.



The number of newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 100,800 in April from 111,800 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 25 age group, declined to 92,400 in April from 97,800 in the previous month.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de