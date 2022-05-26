

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L) reported Thursday that Group profit before tax for the full year 2022 increased 12 percent to 568.8 million pounds from last year's 507.7 million pounds.



Profit after tax on an IFRS basis was 525.1 million pounds, up from 461.0 million pounds last year. On the APM basis, it was 16 percent higher at 538 million pounds, compared to 462.7 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share grew to 187.6 pence from 162.3 pence a year ago.



Third-party fee income climbed 34 percent to 448.7 million pounds from prior year's 333.7 million pounds.



Total Assets under management or AUM 21 percent from last year to $72.1 billion. Third-party AUM grew 22 percent to $68.47 billion.



Further, the company said its Board is proposing a 57.3p per share final dividend. This would result in a total dividend of 76.0p per share being paid for the year, and increase of 36 percent compared to the prior year.







