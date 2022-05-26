

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM Plc (RM.L), a British supplier of education technology and resources, announced Thursday that Mark Berry has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as Chief Financial Officer and from the Board.



He will leave the company before the end of this financial year having worked to ensure an orderly transition.



The Board is commencing a process to appoint a successor. An update will be provided as and when appropriate.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de