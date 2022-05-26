

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Richmond, Utah-based Casper's Ice Cream is recalling its 56 ounce tubs of 'Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream' due to undeclared allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



According to the agency, a limited number of the product were mispackaged with Burnt Almond Fudge Ice Cream containing undeclared almonds.



The product comes in a 56 ounce, paperboard tub packaging marked with lot # 344-21-946 and an expiration date of 12/10/24. The UPC for the product is 077865010017.



The recalled Red Button Canadian Vanilla ice cream were distributed throughout the mountain west states in Associated Foods retail stores.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Burnt Almond Fudge-containing product was distributed in packaging of Canadian Vanilla. Following the investigation, it was found that the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.



People who have allergies to almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to return the affected product to the place of purchase for a full refund.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de