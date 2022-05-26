

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $14.19 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $10.38 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.3% to $117.66 million from $91.69 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $14.19 Mln. vs. $10.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $117.66 Mln vs. $91.69 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $440 - $460 Mln



