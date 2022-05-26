

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA):



Earnings: -RMB16.24 billion in Q4 vs. -RMB5.48 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB6.07 in Q4 vs. -RMB1.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB21.45 billion or RMB7.95 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB204.05 billion in Q4 vs. RMB187.40 billion in the same period last year.



