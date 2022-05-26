

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced two different recalls of children's sleepwear due to violation of Federal Flammability Standards and risk of burn.



According to statements, about 1,530 Free Birdees children's pajamas and about 1,300 Copper Pearl pajamas have been recalled because they fail to meet the tight-fitting flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



The recall involves Copper Pearl children's pajamas made of 69% polyester, 28% rayon and 3% spandex. The two-piece, long-sleeved pajamas were sold in two prints: fawn and polar. The tight-fitting sleepwear was sold in children's sizes 12M, 18M, 2T, 3T, 4T and 5T. 'Made by Copper Pearl,' size and RN 151055 are printed at the neck.



A different recall involves Free Birdees' children's 95% viscose and 5% spandex pajamas. The two-piece, short or long-sleeved pajamas, were sold in sizes 6-12 months, 12-18 months, 18-24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 12, and in three prints: green tractor, green stripe and tropical fish. Free Birdees, the size and RN 157155 are printed at the neck.



The consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact Free Birdees or Copper Pearl, which ever applicable, for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the sleepwear garments will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment and of the garment's neck label.







