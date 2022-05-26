

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL):



Earnings: -$165.7 million in Q1 vs. -$88.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $448.4 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $1.45 billion in Q1 vs. $0.83 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.53 - $0.59



