

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $31.74 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $95.46 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.03 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $31.74 Mln. vs. $95.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



