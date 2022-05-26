

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.35 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $2.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $52.60 billion from $45.28 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.04 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $52.60 Bln vs. $45.28 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COSTCO WHOLESALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de