

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales growth increased in April after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.8 percent increase in March. A similar growth was seen in February.



Sales in durable goods grew 3.3 percent annually in April and those in consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores rose 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 0.4 percent in April.



For the February to April period, retail sales increased a working-day and seasonally adjusted rose 1.4 percent.







