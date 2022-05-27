F10 announces 18 growth-stage FinTech & InsurTech startups selected from 300 applications globally joining the Open Innovation Accelerator in its Zurich, Singapore and Madrid hubs.F10 announces 18 growth-stage FinTech & InsurTech startups selected from 300 applications globally joining the Open Innovation Accelerator in its Zurich, Singapore and Madrid hubs. The goal of this program is to facilitate collaboration between selected startups with F10 corporate partners through F10's proven open innovation methodology. Scouting and selection of the startups was done in close...

