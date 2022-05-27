

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth eased for the third successive month in April, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, rose a calendar-adjusted 2.7 percent year-over-year in April, much slower than March's 8.0 percent increase.



Retail sale of automotive fuel alone registered a double-digit growth of 10.7 percent in April compared to last year and those of non-food products gained 3.2 percent.



Meanwhile, sale of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 2.3 percent and retail sale via mail order houses or via internet showed a sharp fall of 12.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.7 percent in April.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de