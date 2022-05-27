

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal income and spending data for April are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the euro and the pound, it fell against the franc and the yen.



The greenback was worth 126.88 against the yen, 1.0724 against the euro, 1.2637 against the pound and 0.9552 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







