

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - The board of directors of home improvement company Lowe's Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a 31 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 20, 2022.



Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961, and it has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years.







