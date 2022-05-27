

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a buoyant note on Friday with stocks moving higher on positive global cues amid easing concerns about rate hikes, and data showing a slower pace of increase in core consumer price growth in the U.S. last month.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 155.37 points or 1.35% at 11,647.17, slightly off the day's high of 11,657.24.



Richemont soared nearly 10%. Sika climbed 4.7% and Lonza Group gained 4.56%. Logitech, Partners Group and Credit Suisse moved up 3.2 to 3.5%.



Geberit, Givaudan, Alcon, Nestle, ABB and Swiss Re ended stronger by 1.8 to 2.75%, while UBS Group gained 1.35%.



Roche Holding and Novartis drifted down by about 1% and 0.8%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding and Dufry gained 7.55% and 7.4%, respectively. Sonova climbed 6.1%.



VAT Group, Bachem Holding, AMS, BB Biotech, Adecco, Zur Rose and Swatch Group advanced 4 to 5.2%. Tecan Group, Julius Baer, Clariant, Temenos Group and Lindt & Spruengli also posted strong gains.







