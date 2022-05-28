

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - EasyJet (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) has cancelled more than 200 flights over the next 10 days and said that the cancellations would affect about 24 flights per day from London's Gatwick airport between 28 May and 6 June.



The company noted that the cancellations were necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period. The company also stated that the cancellations comes after a software failure forced EasyJet to cancel around 200 flights on Thursday.



A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement: 'We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.



'Customers are being informed from Friday and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.'







