

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 27,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday, with Technology stocks higher, mirroring their peers on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The slowing inflation data from the U.S. also lifted sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 470.98 points or 1.76 percent at 27,252.66, after touching a high of 27,298.40 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging up 0.3 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda and Toyota are gaining almost 1 percent each.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is edging up 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.4 percent and Mizuho Financial is adding almost 1 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.2 percent.



The major exporters are higher, with Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric adding almost 2 percent each, while Sony is gaining almost 4 percent and Canon is edging up 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Recruit Holdings and Daikin Industries are surging more than 6 percent each, while Keyence, Omron and Yaskawa Electric are gaining more than 4 percent each. Japan Exchange Group, Showa Denko K.K., Taiyo Yuden, Fanuc and CyberAgent are up almost 4 percent each, while Kubota, Ebara and Denso are adding more than 3 percent each.



Conversely, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing more than 4 percent, while Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen K.K. are down almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 127 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, extending the strong upward move seen on Tuesday and Wednesday. The major averages continued to recover after hitting their lowest levels in over a year in recent sessions.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 575.77 points or 1.8 percent to 33,212.96, the Nasdaq spiked 390.48 points or 3.3 percent to 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 surged 100.40 points or 2.5 percent to 4,158.24.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both jumped by 1.6 percent.



Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday amid rising hopes about increased demand for fuel during the summer season, and the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.98 or 0.9 percent at $115.07 a barrel.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de