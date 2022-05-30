

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer price inflation continued to increase in April, largely driven by higher energy prices, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



Producer prices climbed 21.5 percent year-over-year in April, following a 21.2 percent rise in March.



Energy prices alone surged 53.2 percent annually in April and those for intermediate goods registered an increase of 19.4 percent.



Prices for capital goods also showed an upward trend by rising 3.9 percent in April. In the consumer goods segment, prices climbed 6.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 1.3 percent in April, slower than the 2.8 percent gain in March.







