

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew for the first time in three months in April, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent month-on-month in April, after a 0.9 percent decline in March.



The latest growth was led by a 7.3 percent rise in sales of clothing and other goods. Sales of other consumables and food and grocery sales rose by 2.0 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



The latest growth in the sales does not reflect the significant decline seen in the consumer expectations, the agency said.



On an annual basis, retail sales increased 1.2 percent in April, after a 10.6 percent drop in the previous month. In February, sales growth was 6.4 percent.



For the February to April period, retail sales fell 1.8 percent annually and decreased 0.2 percent quarterly.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de