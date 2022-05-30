

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales declined in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Retail sales fell 0.9 percent month-on-month in April, after a 3.0 percent rise in March. In February, sales had decreased 1.0 percent.



Sales of other household equipment dropped 2.7 percent monthly in April and those of culture and recreation goods fell 1.6 percent.



Sales of automotive fuel, and non-specialized stores decreased 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales decreased 0.9 percent monthly in April, after a 3.2 percent growth in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales decreased 2.4 percent in April, following a 1.0 percent fall in the prior month.







